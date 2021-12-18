Angela "Angie" Dawn Hudson CalesApril 21, 1969 - December 15, 2021Mrs. Angela "Angie" Dawn Hudson Cales went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, unexpectedly.Mrs. Cales was born April 21, 1969, in Catawba County, a daughter to Steve Hudson and Sue Foster (John).Mrs. Cales was a devoted wife, mother, friend, worker and Sunday school teacher. She was always looking to help others, to feed them a meal, and mother all those around her. Her quick wit made everyone laugh. She will be dearly missed by so many. May we all keep her in our hearts and live by her example.Mrs. Cales was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bever and Leola Townsend.She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Cales; son, Levi Cales; daughter, Lindsey Cales Warren and husband, Brandon; sister, Nikkie Kistler; along with numerous other family and friends.A funeral service for Mrs. Cales will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., at Bridgeport Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Benson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at Bridgeport Baptist Church, prior to the service.