Angela Dawn Hudson "Angie" Cales
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Angela "Angie" Dawn Hudson Cales

April 21, 1969 - December 15, 2021

Mrs. Angela "Angie" Dawn Hudson Cales went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, unexpectedly.

Mrs. Cales was born April 21, 1969, in Catawba County, a daughter to Steve Hudson and Sue Foster (John).

Mrs. Cales was a devoted wife, mother, friend, worker and Sunday school teacher. She was always looking to help others, to feed them a meal, and mother all those around her. Her quick wit made everyone laugh. She will be dearly missed by so many. May we all keep her in our hearts and live by her example.

Mrs. Cales was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bever and Leola Townsend.

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Cales; son, Levi Cales; daughter, Lindsey Cales Warren and husband, Brandon; sister, Nikkie Kistler; along with numerous other family and friends.

A funeral service for Mrs. Cales will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., at Bridgeport Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Benson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at Bridgeport Baptist Church, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bridgeport Baptist Church
1250 US 70 , Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Angie was such a beautiful person inside and out. She was always a joy to be around and loved making jokes, especially at work & in work emails. I am blessed to have known her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelli Moore
Coworker
December 25, 2021
Angie was a kind hearted co-worker with the best witty sense of humor. I will miss her emails that kept us all in line :-). She will be missed by her work family, as she kept us all safe and took care of so many. My thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time.
Chrissy Tripeltt
Work
December 20, 2021
My deepest condolences and sympathy to the whole family. Angie was a sweet caring lady. Love to all.
Pam Allison
Family
December 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Angie truly had a light within her that I felt each and every time I was around her and I truly mean that. It saddens me that the world has lost such a incredible person but I know heaven was rejoicing to gain such a wonderful soul.

God Bless!
Ashley Tuner
Friend
December 19, 2021
Im truly sorry to hear about Angies passing. May God be with you all now and always. Love Belle
Belle Cales
Friend
December 19, 2021
Scott, this is Danny, Doug's dad. I just want you to know how very sorry I am.
I wish there was something I could to to ease your pain. I know that Doug loves you and you can reach out to him for support.
Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Danny Cales
Family
December 19, 2021
Mike and Melissa Reitzel
December 18, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. You have all been in my prayers. I can't even imagine what you are going through. Love and prayers continued.
Edna Rose Cales McKeown
Family
December 18, 2021
Scottie, Arthur and I are so saddended at the loss of your Angie. She was such a beautiful lady, inside and out. She surely left a great Christian witness, she was the true definition of the Proverbs woman. She will be greatly missed. We love you and your family and are praying for God's comfort for you all in this time of your need.
Ann & Arthur Dangerfield
Family Friend
December 18, 2021
Scottie, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss my prayers are with you and your family love you always your old friend Jean Wilson
Lois Wilson
Friend
December 18, 2021
My condolences to the family. Angie certainly was a jewel. She always had a smile and was quite quick witted. My heart is broken, but I know she is with the Lord. She will be missed. My prayers are for the family.
Julia Armstrong
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Angie has always been so good to my daughter and grandson ever since she started working at DSS. She was a loving and compassionate lady. My daughter loved her and she is heartbroken. Will be praying for your family and everyone that lived Angie.
Judy Hoyle
Other
December 18, 2021
Family,
I am so sorry to here of you loss. Angie was a great person and always willing to help. She will be missed. We will keep all of the family and friends in our prayers .
Tyran and Mike Heard.
Mrs. Tyran Lemon Heard
Coworker
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results