Ms. Angela Flowers-Johnson passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 12 p.m., Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 is assisting the Flowers-Johnson family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
Vicki and Family, Our prayers are with At this time of your loss of Angela. May you find comfort in knowing that she is at rest in a much better place. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord! Sincere condolences.
Jason & Elizabeth Parker
September 24, 2021
Tunisha Cannon and family
September 23, 2021
Now I know she has her wings , and is getting around easy in Heaven !!
JoBeth Levine
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss, you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Ginger Hoover
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Henry. Eugene Jolley
September 23, 2021
Angela Flowers was a beautiful spirit on this earth and I'm so sorry for her familys lost. God bless you all from the Dula family and the Shuford hill Derr family. We love y'all.
Teresa Ramseur Rippy
September 23, 2021
To the Family of Angela Flowers Johnson:
Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to Angela, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive she was to the people in her life. She was a remarkable woman, blessed with a fine family.
Please convey our regards and warm wishes to the family.
God's continual blessings,
Ponetta "Jumpie" Derr Hull, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family