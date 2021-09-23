To the Family of Angela Flowers Johnson: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to Angela, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive she was to the people in her life. She was a remarkable woman, blessed with a fine family. Please convey our regards and warm wishes to the family. God's continual blessings, Ponetta "Jumpie" Derr Hull, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

Ponetta M Hull September 23, 2021