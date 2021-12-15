Angela Johnson Reinhardt
October 16, 1949 - December 11, 2021
Angela Johnson Reinhardt, 72, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Spartanburg County, S.C., to the late Henry Allen Johnson Jr. and Agnes Comer Burns. Angela retired from Rock-Tenn (West Rock) in 2011 after many years of service. She loved jewelry, shopping, getting her nails and hair done, and watching movies. Angela also loved car rides to different places and seeing new scenery; her favorite being the beach. She was so beautiful and funny; you knew when she was with you that you were loved and going to have a great time together, a true one of a kind. Most of all, Angela loved being with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grand baby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Shirley Hickman Johnson; and stepfather, Marvin Roscoe Burns.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kristina Speagle and husband, Christopher, of Newton; son, Andrew Reinhardt and fianceé, Miranda Cole, of Conover; sister, Susan Buckbee of Newton; grandchildren, Alyssa Morales (Spencer Whitworth), Cole Riley (Madison Reel); great-grandchild, Knoxton Morales; nieces, Adrienne Powell and husband, Justin, of Newton, Madison Pasone and husband, Vito, of Spring Lake; cousin, Gaylene George and husband, Dave of South Carolina.
A graveside service to celebrate Angela's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Robert Lee Whitworth will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.