Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angela Johnson Reinhardt
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Angela Johnson Reinhardt

October 16, 1949 - December 11, 2021

Angela Johnson Reinhardt, 72, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Spartanburg County, S.C., to the late Henry Allen Johnson Jr. and Agnes Comer Burns. Angela retired from Rock-Tenn (West Rock) in 2011 after many years of service. She loved jewelry, shopping, getting her nails and hair done, and watching movies. Angela also loved car rides to different places and seeing new scenery; her favorite being the beach. She was so beautiful and funny; you knew when she was with you that you were loved and going to have a great time together, a true one of a kind. Most of all, Angela loved being with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grand baby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Shirley Hickman Johnson; and stepfather, Marvin Roscoe Burns.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kristina Speagle and husband, Christopher, of Newton; son, Andrew Reinhardt and fianceé, Miranda Cole, of Conover; sister, Susan Buckbee of Newton; grandchildren, Alyssa Morales (Spencer Whitworth), Cole Riley (Madison Reel); great-grandchild, Knoxton Morales; nieces, Adrienne Powell and husband, Justin, of Newton, Madison Pasone and husband, Vito, of Spring Lake; cousin, Gaylene George and husband, Dave of South Carolina.

A graveside service to celebrate Angela's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Robert Lee Whitworth will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Eastview Cemetery
Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Angie r yrs she would always say what was on. Her mind I'm very shocked for her passing my God continue to bless you'll with hus grace & mercy aka (littlebit)
Annette Lyerly
Work
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results