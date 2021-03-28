Aniceto Rojo-RojoApril 17, 1950 - March 20, 2021Aniceto Rojo-Rojo, El Tío Chetos, was originally from San Miguel Caltepantla, a small town in the state of Hidalgo in his native Mexico.El Tío, as most knew him, was born in 1950 and was loved from the very first moment, as he was the first grandson of Don Jose and Doña Agripina. His parents, Alberto and Leandra, embraced his childhood and adolescence, transmitting the values and good heart that characterized him throughout his life. Don Cheto started working early in life and spent his first 20 years working his land, the fields of Hidalgo.Since then, he has been known for his boundless drive and perseverance. As a person of many talents, he also learned veterinary medicine, an activity that allowed him to be close to the animals that he so greatly loved – horses. Life gave him many great moments, he married Florecita, who from that moment became his unconditional pillar of strength and with whom he formed a beautiful family with their three children, Israel, Jose Manuel and Alejandra. However, his greatest joy, by far, were his two grandkids, Adrian and Nathalia.After having traveled through various parts of his native Mexico, he had the opportunity to migrate to the United States of America, where he remained until the end of his earthly life. As every immigrant, his stay in this country was characterized by his desire to work and seek the best for his family, as well as for anyone else who needed it. El Tío was an exemplary human being, as he always had a spirit of solidarity and words of encouragement for those who needed it most.In the early 90s, he founded his very own restaurant, Tacos El Tío Chetos, located in Hickory. El Tío Chetos was the pioneer of authentic Mexican food, bringing the typical Hidalgo dish, Barbacoa, to various states within the country, which in turn consolidated his legacy within Mexican gastronomy abroad. Through his authentic cuisine and incomparably kind service, he was able to reach a multitude of hearts making each and every one of his customers feel as if they were at home. Over the years, he contributed to different causes both in Mexico and in the United States, actions which demonstrated his altruistic spirit. El Tío Chetos is and will always be considered a living legend, a just and noble person, a being of solidarity, a symbol of strength and wisdom, an example of boundless drive and perseverance, a being of unwavering faith, a great husband, a great father, a great grandfather, but above all, a great human being.Rest in Peace, Tío Chetos 1950-2021.