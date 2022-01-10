Ann Bost
December 22, 1944 - January 8, 2022
Ann Litten Bost, 77, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Carolina Caring of Newton.
Born December 22, 1944, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ray Jonas and Mabel Edith Finger Litten.
Ann was a member of St. Matthews Reformed Church of Maiden and also a member of the Eastern Star, Maiden Chapter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Bost.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Bost of the home; three grandsons, Logan Bost and wife, Brooke, of Hickory; Daniel Bost and fiancée, Lindsey Abbott, of Maiden, and Joe Bost of Maiden; great-grandson, Boone Bost; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Bost.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, with the Rev. William Sowers and the Rev. Ronnie W. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Reformed Church Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Duke University Hospital at www.dukehealth.org
.
