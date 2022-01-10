Menu
Ann Bost
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Ann Bost

December 22, 1944 - January 8, 2022

Ann Litten Bost, 77, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Carolina Caring of Newton.

Born December 22, 1944, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ray Jonas and Mabel Edith Finger Litten.

Ann was a member of St. Matthews Reformed Church of Maiden and also a member of the Eastern Star, Maiden Chapter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Bost.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Bost of the home; three grandsons, Logan Bost and wife, Brooke, of Hickory; Daniel Bost and fiancée, Lindsey Abbott, of Maiden, and Joe Bost of Maiden; great-grandson, Boone Bost; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Bost.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, with the Rev. William Sowers and the Rev. Ronnie W. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Reformed Church Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Duke University Hospital at www.dukehealth.org.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 10, 2022.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert I was so sorry to hear of Ann´s passing. Know of my sincere sympathy and prayers during this sad time. Your friend, Anne Black
Anne Black
January 11, 2022
Robert and Family, so saddened to hear of the passing of Ann. Please know that we pray for the comfort and mercy of God for you and all of your family. May God be with you.
Nelson Howard
Friend
January 10, 2022
Mrs. Bost was one of my favorite teachers at Foard High School. She was always laughing and positive and a joy to be around! Rest In Peace dear lady!
Robyn Hull Willis
School
January 10, 2022
