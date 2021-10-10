Menu
Ann Watson Cannon
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Ann Watson Cannon

April 8, 1943 - October 7, 2021

Mrs. Ann Watson Cannon, 78, of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hickory Falls Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.

Ann was born April 8, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Worley Watson and Nell P. Watson. She was a member at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl U. Cannon; brother, Wayne Watson; sister, Pamela Watson; and brothers-in-law, Jack Walker and Arvin Childers.

Survivors include her siblings, Jerry Watson and wife, Carolyn, of Granite Falls, Jean Childers of Valdese, and Sharon Walker of White House, Tenn; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; a great- great-niece; and great-great-nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday Oct. 17, in the Chapel of Mackie Funeral Service, with the Rev. Frank Waugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
