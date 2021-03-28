

Ann was the kind of person you truly appreciated. She was the kind of person I could only aspire to be like and fall desperately short. She was a person who always had some time, a fresh cup of coffee and a bit of something delightful to offer her friends. She also had a knack for listening and was a wealth of information. She was relatable to all ages. Not something you see in everyone. Her manners and habits had old southern charm, but not a thing about her was old. She was up on current events and worked technology like a charm, she knew the latest gadgets and how to use them. She loved her girls so much and would tell me how they always watched out for her and Ted, checking in daily. She was always appreciative of all their thoughtfulness as daughters and so proud of the accomplished women they are, the kind of wives they are and the men they chose to share their lives with. We were blessed to have known her and she and Ted as a couple. A more beautiful example of love, friendship and respect in two married people I had never before witnessed. I may not ever again. Sam and I will miss her very much. #bestneighborever! #greatfriend #coffeeatAnn’s

Kim Vázquez Friend March 25, 2021