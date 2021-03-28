Ann Fry Richardson
August 10, 1938 - March 23, 2021
Ann Richardson, 82, of Marathon, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from cancer.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ted. She is survived by daughters, Julie (David) and Georgia (Cameron).
Ann grew up in Taylorsville, born to parents, Cecil and Julia Fry. She had a group of 'Fabulous Friends Forever' (FFF's), who kept in touch throughout their lives. Ann graduated from The Woman's College of the University of North Carolina with a BA in history. She then taught high school English and history in Kannapolis, where she met Ted. They married and moved to Hendersonville, where Ann became librarian at Bruce Drysdale School. Together, they established the Rhododendron Farm, an internationally recognized nursery in Mountain Home.
Ann enjoyed travel and visited six continents. She brought her daughters on many of the trips, always coaching them beforehand to learn about local customs and foods — forever the teacher. She had a special knack for turning a few flowers into beautiful arrangements and won countless awards at the American Rhododendron Society flower shows. Her love of food and gift for cooking were renowned. Ted couldn't get enough of her cornbread, the girls devoured her pimento cheese and everyone clamored from her coconut cake and key lime pie.
Ann had a unique ability to befriend all types of people without judgement. Her sharp mind and dedication to fairness and tolerance made her truly special. Mostly we remember Ann as a dear friend to many, a loving wife and a wonderful mother. Her kindness and generosity touched us all.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bullington Gardens, www.bullingtongardens.org
, a cause close to her heart.
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home
16 Hughes Road Madison, AL. 35758
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.