Ann Fry Richardson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
16 Hughes Rd
Madison, AL
Ann Fry Richardson

August 10, 1938 - March 23, 2021

Ann Richardson, 82, of Marathon, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from cancer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ted. She is survived by daughters, Julie (David) and Georgia (Cameron).

Ann grew up in Taylorsville, born to parents, Cecil and Julia Fry. She had a group of 'Fabulous Friends Forever' (FFF's), who kept in touch throughout their lives. Ann graduated from The Woman's College of the University of North Carolina with a BA in history. She then taught high school English and history in Kannapolis, where she met Ted. They married and moved to Hendersonville, where Ann became librarian at Bruce Drysdale School. Together, they established the Rhododendron Farm, an internationally recognized nursery in Mountain Home.

Ann enjoyed travel and visited six continents. She brought her daughters on many of the trips, always coaching them beforehand to learn about local customs and foods — forever the teacher. She had a special knack for turning a few flowers into beautiful arrangements and won countless awards at the American Rhododendron Society flower shows. Her love of food and gift for cooking were renowned. Ted couldn't get enough of her cornbread, the girls devoured her pimento cheese and everyone clamored from her coconut cake and key lime pie.

Ann had a unique ability to befriend all types of people without judgement. Her sharp mind and dedication to fairness and tolerance made her truly special. Mostly we remember Ann as a dear friend to many, a loving wife and a wonderful mother. Her kindness and generosity touched us all.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bullington Gardens, www.bullingtongardens.org, a cause close to her heart.

Legacy Chapel Funeral Home

16 Hughes Road Madison, AL. 35758
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Julie and Georgia, I was so sad to open the HDR this morning and read of your mother’s passing. Thinking of you and remembering Ann, Ted, Julia, and Cecil - all wonderful and very special people!
Beverly Swithenbank
Friend
March 28, 2021
We are heartbroken and saddened but grateful for Ann’s friendship. George and Sue Stiff
Sue Stiff
Classmate
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry that she is gone. I will never forget the many lunches, dinners, and visits we had together at the pool. She was a true Lady, and I was proud to be considered her friend.
Patricia Joeckel
Friend
March 26, 2021

Ann was the kind of person you truly appreciated. She was the kind of person I could only aspire to be like and fall desperately short. She was a person who always had some time, a fresh cup of coffee and a bit of something delightful to offer her friends. She also had a knack for listening and was a wealth of information. She was relatable to all ages. Not something you see in everyone. Her manners and habits had old southern charm, but not a thing about her was old. She was up on current events and worked technology like a charm, she knew the latest gadgets and how to use them. She loved her girls so much and would tell me how they always watched out for her and Ted, checking in daily. She was always appreciative of all their thoughtfulness as daughters and so proud of the accomplished women they are, the kind of wives they are and the men they chose to share their lives with. We were blessed to have known her and she and Ted as a couple. A more beautiful example of love, friendship and respect in two married people I had never before witnessed. I may not ever again. Sam and I will miss her very much. #bestneighborever! #greatfriend #coffeeatAnn’s
Kim Vázquez
Friend
March 25, 2021
Ann was the mother of our dear friend, Georgia Richardson. We had the good fortune to spend time with her later in her life and we enjoyed her bright mind, kind heart, and fine conversation. We will miss her.
Chris Cochrane and Ted Johnson
Friend
March 25, 2021
She was a special person and we feel honored that we knew her and Ted. We enjoyed talking with both of them as they shared so many of their experiences. We will miss her.
Gary and Ruth Kemp
Friend
March 25, 2021
