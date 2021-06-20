Menu
Anne Glass Harrison
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Anne Glass Harrison

June 28, 1928 - June 12, 2021

Anne Glass Harrison passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Hospice care at Sharon Towers Retirement Community in Charlotte.

Anne was born June 28, 1928, in Smithfield. She lived most of her adult life in Thomasville and Hickory, where she was actively involved in her community and church, including Altar Guild, Hickory Museum of Art, Western Piedmont Symphony League, and LHCC Cotillion. She spent her last four years enjoying new friends in Charlotte.

Anne loved her life, her friends and her family. She was known for her impeccable eye for decorating, a passion for gardening, hosting wonderful parties and holiday gatherings, a glass (or two) of red wine, and her love of anything chocolate. All of those who knew Anne will remember her vibrant, caring, determined and fiercely independent spirit. We will miss her dearly.

She was married to Wayles Randolph Harrison Jr., until his death in 1995. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Glass Erwin and Nancy Glass Holzbach.

Anne is survived by her daughters, Anne Harrison Rack (Henry) of Pendleton, S.C. and Catherine Randolph Harris (John) of Charlotte; son, Wayles Randolph Harrison III (Jeannie) of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Jay Randolph Morgan (Summer) of Greenville, S.C., Catherine Harrison Schenck of Arden, and Laurinda Harrison Schenck of Charlotte; and great-grandson, Wayles Hudson Morgan of Greenville, S.C.

A private gathering to celebrate Anne's life will be held Satuday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m., in the Memorial Garden that she helped create at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hickory. The service will be live-streamed via YouTube; to access, visit ascensionhickory.org and click on the blue banner at the top of the homepage.

The well-being of animals was also important to Anne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 - catawbahumane.org; or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - aspca.org.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial Gathering
10:30a.m.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension
visit ascensionhickory.org, Hickory, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.