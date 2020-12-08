Menu
Annette Adams
1965 - 2020
Annette Adams

July 26, 1965 - December 4, 2020

Annette Mason Adams, 55, of Conover, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 26, 1965, in Catawba County, to James Mason and the late Brenda Sweet Mason. Annette was a member of Bright Light Church in Hickory for several years and was employed with Kmart.

She was preceded in death by her mother. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, James Mason of Conover; and aunt, Janice Arndt of Newton. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., following the church service, at Journey Baptist Church, 5570 Hudson Chapel Rd., in Catawba. Pastor Billy Murphy and Pastor Joey Midget will officiate.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
12:30p.m.
Journey Baptist Church
5570 Hudson Chapel Rd, Catawba, NC
Gayle was a sweet person, my buddy I just can't believe she's gone, I was gonna make it to see her one day, I was reading the paper and seen this, pop I'm so sorry if u need anything at all let me know, Gayle u will be truly missed may u rip always love u and pop.
Crystal Calloway
December 9, 2020
