Annette AdamsJuly 26, 1965 - December 4, 2020Annette Mason Adams, 55, of Conover, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 26, 1965, in Catawba County, to James Mason and the late Brenda Sweet Mason. Annette was a member of Bright Light Church in Hickory for several years and was employed with Kmart.She was preceded in death by her mother. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, James Mason of Conover; and aunt, Janice Arndt of Newton. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., following the church service, at Journey Baptist Church, 5570 Hudson Chapel Rd., in Catawba. Pastor Billy Murphy and Pastor Joey Midget will officiate.