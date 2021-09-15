Annette Mickie Driver FlowersDecember 12, 1981 - September 10, 2021Annette Mickie Driver Flowers, 39, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.She was born Dec. 12, 1981, in Catawba County, the daughter Mickey Driver and Sharon Walker Tallent. She was a mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ray Walker; grandmother, Charlene Bowman; grandmother, Iva Shook; uncle, Johnny Driver and stepbrother, Ricky Bentley.She is survived by her husband, Matthew Flowers; daughter, Faith Flowers of Claremont; sons, Landan Flowers and Logan Flowers of Claremont; stepbrother, Mitchell Turner of Virginia; stepsister, Kayla Bentley of Tennessee; father, Mickey Driver; mother, Sharon Tallent and husband, Charles, of Catawba; brothers, Johnny Driver of Claremont and Michael Driver and wife, Elizabeth; and mother-in-law, Sharon Flowers of Claremont.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, in Burke Mortuary Chapel, with Pastor Eric Hollar officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, N.C. 28610.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton