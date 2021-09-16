Menu
Annette Mickie Driver Flowers
Annette Mickie Driver Flowers

*Correction of Funeral Services*

Annette Mickie Driver Flowers, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m., in the Burke Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Eric Hollar officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, N.C. 28610.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Sep
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU
REVONDA SWINK COLVARD
Other
September 17, 2021
