Annette Mickie Driver Flowers*Correction of Funeral Services*Annette Mickie Driver Flowers, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m., in the Burke Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Eric Hollar officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, N.C. 28610.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton