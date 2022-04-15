Annie Mae Tollie Brown BuchananMay 22, 1931 - April 12, 2022Annie Mae Tollie Brown Buchanan, 90, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a long illness.She was born May 22, 1931, in McDowell County, to the late William Marvin Tollie and Leola Mae Guy Tollie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Eugene Brown; second husband, Eugene Austin Buchanan; three brothers, Joe Tollie, Guy Tollie and James Tollie; three sisters, Ocie Wilson, Pauline Valez and Frances Thomas; four infant sons; and two grandsons.Annie enjoyed visits to the mountains and growing all things in the garden.Those left to cherish her memory include son, Allen Brown and wife, Vickie of Hickory; daughter, Patricia Ann Brown Stilwell and husband, Allen of Hickory; four grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Nathan Brown, Crystal Stilwell Mendez and Katie Stilwell Neaves; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m., at New Covenant Church of God in Hickory, with the Revs. Dennis Pitts and Iona Ward officiating and grandson, Nathan Brown to speak. The burial will follow the service at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Connelly Springs. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Nathan Brown, Josh Brown, Terry Roberts, Malachi Stilwell and Tony Norwacki.Memorial contributions can be made to the Heather Smith Brown endowment or New Covenant Church of God, 1286 Henry River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home