Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Towery Smith
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Annie Towery Smith

June 14, 1927 - September 22, 2021

Annie Towery Smith, 94, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born June 14, 1927, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Mary Emma Towery. In addition to her mother, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy William Smith; four siblings, Odus Towery, Lula Mae Towery White, Jake Towery, and Floyd "Sceaf" Towery; stepson, Harry Bobens (formerly of Austria); and two grandsons, Larry and Joshua.

The true matriarch of the family, Annie loved her family and was loved by many. She was a crafty person who enjoyed cooking and canning.

Survivors include five children, Brenda Blackwell and husband, Harris of Perry Hall, Md., Doris Smith-King and husband, Lonnie of Hickory, Linda Smith Becker of Street, Md., Richard A. Smith and wife, Winona of Street, and Martha Smith Hudson and husband, Bob of Street; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I miss you so much. I hope you are feeling better up in heaven. I love you.
Alexis
Family
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results