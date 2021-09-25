Annie Towery SmithJune 14, 1927 - September 22, 2021Annie Towery Smith, 94, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born June 14, 1927, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Mary Emma Towery. In addition to her mother, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy William Smith; four siblings, Odus Towery, Lula Mae Towery White, Jake Towery, and Floyd "Sceaf" Towery; stepson, Harry Bobens (formerly of Austria); and two grandsons, Larry and Joshua.The true matriarch of the family, Annie loved her family and was loved by many. She was a crafty person who enjoyed cooking and canning.Survivors include five children, Brenda Blackwell and husband, Harris of Perry Hall, Md., Doris Smith-King and husband, Lonnie of Hickory, Linda Smith Becker of Street, Md., Richard A. Smith and wife, Winona of Street, and Martha Smith Hudson and husband, Bob of Street; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.