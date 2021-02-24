Anthony Bryan CaldwellFebruary 23, 1961 - February 20, 2021Mr. Anthony Bryan Caldwell, 59, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born Feb. 23, 1961, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Lloyd Perk Caldwell and Dorothy Mae Lynch Caldwell. He was employed in the truck/bus industry for over 40 years.He is survived by his daughters, Amanda McCathern and husband, Terry, and Lindsey Reed and husband, Taylor, of Maiden; brother, Kevin Caldwell and wife, Shasta, of Maiden; grandsons, Jackson, Cameron and Rylan; granddaughters, McKensie and Emmy; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden, with Pastor Lee McNeill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC. 28658.Burke Mortuary of Maiden