Anthony Bryan Caldwell
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Anthony Bryan Caldwell

February 23, 1961 - February 20, 2021

Mr. Anthony Bryan Caldwell, 59, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born Feb. 23, 1961, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Lloyd Perk Caldwell and Dorothy Mae Lynch Caldwell. He was employed in the truck/bus industry for over 40 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda McCathern and husband, Terry, and Lindsey Reed and husband, Taylor, of Maiden; brother, Kevin Caldwell and wife, Shasta, of Maiden; grandsons, Jackson, Cameron and Rylan; granddaughters, McKensie and Emmy; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden, with Pastor Lee McNeill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC. 28658.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Providence Road Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Providence Road Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
