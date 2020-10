Anthony "Shorty" Fitzgerald Wilson



Mr. Anthony Fitzgerald "Shorty" Wilson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980, who is serving the Wilson family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2020.