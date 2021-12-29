Anthony Dale HensleyAugust 2, 1969 - December 28, 2021Anthony Dale Hensley, 52, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Aug. 2, 1969, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ella Jane Neese Hensley and Richard Leon Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Hensley and Billy Joe Hensley; and a sister, Rita Faye Hensley.Anthony had a career in furniture, was a great brother and will be deeply missed.He is survived by his brother, Tim Hensley of Hickory.Per his request, there will be no services held at this time.