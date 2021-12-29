Menu
Anthony Dale Hensley
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Anthony Dale Hensley

August 2, 1969 - December 28, 2021

Anthony Dale Hensley, 52, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born Aug. 2, 1969, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ella Jane Neese Hensley and Richard Leon Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Hensley and Billy Joe Hensley; and a sister, Rita Faye Hensley.

Anthony had a career in furniture, was a great brother and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his brother, Tim Hensley of Hickory.

Per his request, there will be no services held at this time.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss! May God keep his hand on you during this time!
Denise tuthill mail lady.
December 29, 2021
