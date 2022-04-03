Anthony "Tony" Lee Lynn
October 13, 1939 - March 26, 2022
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Lynn. He was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. The retired businessman and avid aviator left the bounds of this life Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Naples, Fla., after complications from his journey with Alzheimer's disease. His loving and supportive wife, Jan Lynn, was his constant caregiver, throughout Tony's decline. He died peacefully with his wife and sister-in-law by his side.
Tony was born Oct. 13, 1939, to Craig and Marie (Lowman) in Burke County. After attending Lenoir-Rhyne College, Tony began his professional life in banking for a number of years, to include serving on Boards of Directors, as well as a lifetime member of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, a very patriotic man, Tony felt called to serve his country and served in the North Carolina Air National Guard from 1963 through 1964, followed by service with the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, from 1964 through 1969. He enjoyed sharing with friends his close encounters and survival in the jungles of Vietnam. His bright blue eyes and always present smile would illuminate as he held you transfixed while sharing these dangerous life experiences. His time in the military was the beginning of his passion for flying, culminating in the ownership of his own plane; a dream come true. A beautiful day meant it was time to fly, dipping the wings as he flew over home, indicating it was him; having a great time.
In 1975, Tony was recognized as one of the outstanding Young Men of America. Beginning in 1976, he served as executive vice president of Dixie Boat Works in Newton, until 1982, at which time he left to become the founder and president of Friitala of America, an expansive leather distribution company providing goods throughout the United States, until his retirement in 2004. Tony was a passionate and adept skier and served on the local ski patrol and was a lifetime National Ski Patrol Alumni. He and Jan loved to dance the Shag, and crowds would form to watch their footwork. He had fun, and perhaps more importantly, enjoyed ensuring those who were around him had a great time. He was a generous and kind person, who made fiends easily and kept them close for years. Tony was never too busy to have a chat or a visit, if fact, he thrived on these relationships.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; along with a brother, Joe Lynn; and sister, Scottie Sue Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Lynn; daughter, Gretchen Wilson (Randall); two grandchildren, Taylor Keiber (Brian) and Thatcher Wilson; stepdaughter, Wendy Razook (John); stepgrandson, Dylan Razook; brother, Gary Lynn; and special sister-in-law, Jo Ann Perry.
Burial services will not take place based upon his wishes. He wanted everyone to remember him in the way he lived his life; with joy and happiness.
The family has requested that contributions in memory of Tony be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2022.