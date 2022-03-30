Ashlie Lynn WorkmanAugust 19, 1987 - March 24, 2022Ashlie Lynn Workman, 34, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.She was born on Aug. 19, 1987, in Charleston, S.C., to David Workman and Lisa L. Mackie.She was preceded in death by one uncle, Timothy Charles Lowrance; one aunt, Michelle Workman; paternal grandparents, Cliff Workman and Mary Workman; maternal great-grandparents, T.S. and Mary Martin; and paternal great-grandparents, Frank and Ilene Lowrance.Ashlie is survived by her father, David Workman (April) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her mother, Lisa L. Mackie (Dennies Brit) of Summerville, S.C.; two brothers, Timothy Workman (Elizabeth) of Great Falls, S.C. and Andrew Workman of Mint Hill; maternal grandfather, Charles Lowrance (Sandra) of Moravian Falls; maternal grandmother, Melody Workman of Hildebran; son, Tristan Alexander Fugate; daughter, Sheylyne Grace Blackburn; uncle, Rick Workman; great-aunt, Lottie Martin of Hildebran; and great-uncle, Mike Martin (Angie) of Conover.A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, March 30, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church in Hildebran.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel