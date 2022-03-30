Menu
Ashlie Lynn Workman
1987 - 2022
BORN
1987
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 30 2022
12:00p.m.
Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church
Ashlie Lynn Workman

August 19, 1987 - March 24, 2022

Ashlie Lynn Workman, 34, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1987, in Charleston, S.C., to David Workman and Lisa L. Mackie.

She was preceded in death by one uncle, Timothy Charles Lowrance; one aunt, Michelle Workman; paternal grandparents, Cliff Workman and Mary Workman; maternal great-grandparents, T.S. and Mary Martin; and paternal great-grandparents, Frank and Ilene Lowrance.

Ashlie is survived by her father, David Workman (April) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her mother, Lisa L. Mackie (Dennies Brit) of Summerville, S.C.; two brothers, Timothy Workman (Elizabeth) of Great Falls, S.C. and Andrew Workman of Mint Hill; maternal grandfather, Charles Lowrance (Sandra) of Moravian Falls; maternal grandmother, Melody Workman of Hildebran; son, Tristan Alexander Fugate; daughter, Sheylyne Grace Blackburn; uncle, Rick Workman; great-aunt, Lottie Martin of Hildebran; and great-uncle, Mike Martin (Angie) of Conover.

A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, March 30, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church in Hildebran.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel

www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church
Hildebran, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere Sympathy, Thoughts & Prayers to Lisa and Family. Dennis & Betty Rose
Dennis & Betty Mackie
March 29, 2022
David and Lisa and boys, I´m so sorry to hear this news. I don´t have words! I can´t imagine your pain. My prayers are with all of you.
Scott Green
Friend
March 26, 2022
