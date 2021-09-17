To The Family of Auncie Morrison Austin: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. May God continue to strengthen and bless you, as you weather this life storm! Remember, our Earthly loss...but Heaven's joyous gain! Loving regards , Mrs. Coleen Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

Ponetta M Hull & Family September 17, 2021