Auncie Morrison Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
147 5th St. Court SE
Hickory, NC
Auncie Morrison Austin

Ms. Auncie Morrison Austin of Hickory, passed Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is assisting the Austin family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
Sponsored by Dirk M Thompson Mortuary.
To The Family of Auncie Morrison Austin: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. May God continue to strengthen and bless you, as you weather this life storm! Remember, our Earthly loss...but Heaven's joyous gain! Loving regards , Mrs. Coleen Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
September 17, 2021
