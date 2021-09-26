Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Auralee Bowman Mull
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Auralee Bowman Mull

April 20, 1936 - September 23, 2021

Auralee Bowman Mull, 85, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her daughter's residence.

She was born April 20, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Arthur Glenn Bowman and Ethel Honeycutt Bowman.

Auralee was a member of North Newton Baptist Church in Newton and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Shelby. She was previously employed with Shook Builders and Regal Manufacturing as an administrative assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack V (Jackie) Mull Jr.; brother, Don Bowman; and significant other, Hal Austin.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Susan Ferber of Conover, Patti Townsend and husband, Clyde, of Hickory, and Teresa Davis and husband, the Rev. Dr. J. Eric Davis, of Boiling Springs; brother, Grady Bowman of Hickory; grandchildren, Kristy (Richard) Harrell, Jennifer (Gary) Bolick, Terri (Brian) Fulbright, Holly (Justin) Zayac, April Eckard, Amanda Townsend, Alex (Amberlee) Davis, and Tyler (Stephanie) Davis; great-grandchildren, Madison Harrell, Makenna Harrell, Caleb Bolick, Carter Bolick, Ferber Fulbright, Anderson Davis, Eli Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Ethan Settlemyre, and Avery Settlemyre.

A service to celebrate Auralee's life will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Dr. J. Eric Davis will officiate. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.Those serving as honorary pallbearers are: Alex Davis, Tyler Davis, Caleb Bolick, Gary Bolick, Richard Harrell, and Brian Fulbright.

Memorials may be made to Highways and Hedges Ministry, 910 3rd St. Pl. NE, Conover, NC 28613.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Sep
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for the families loss, i worked with Auralee at Shook Builders in 1980 and she was a wonderful lady.
Steve Terrell
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results