Auralee Bowman MullApril 20, 1936 - September 23, 2021Auralee Bowman Mull, 85, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her daughter's residence.She was born April 20, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Arthur Glenn Bowman and Ethel Honeycutt Bowman.Auralee was a member of North Newton Baptist Church in Newton and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Shelby. She was previously employed with Shook Builders and Regal Manufacturing as an administrative assistant.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack V (Jackie) Mull Jr.; brother, Don Bowman; and significant other, Hal Austin.Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Susan Ferber of Conover, Patti Townsend and husband, Clyde, of Hickory, and Teresa Davis and husband, the Rev. Dr. J. Eric Davis, of Boiling Springs; brother, Grady Bowman of Hickory; grandchildren, Kristy (Richard) Harrell, Jennifer (Gary) Bolick, Terri (Brian) Fulbright, Holly (Justin) Zayac, April Eckard, Amanda Townsend, Alex (Amberlee) Davis, and Tyler (Stephanie) Davis; great-grandchildren, Madison Harrell, Makenna Harrell, Caleb Bolick, Carter Bolick, Ferber Fulbright, Anderson Davis, Eli Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Ethan Settlemyre, and Avery Settlemyre.A service to celebrate Auralee's life will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Dr. J. Eric Davis will officiate. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.Those serving as honorary pallbearers are: Alex Davis, Tyler Davis, Caleb Bolick, Gary Bolick, Richard Harrell, and Brian Fulbright.Memorials may be made to Highways and Hedges Ministry, 910 3rd St. Pl. NE, Conover, NC 28613.