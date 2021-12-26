Menu
Avery Glenn "The Boss Man" Hoke
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bunker Hill High School
Avery Glenn "The Boss Man" Hoke

November 22, 1968 - December 23, 2021

Avery Glenn "The Boss Man" Hoke, 53, of Claremont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born Nov. 22, 1968, in Iredell County, to Larry Gene Hoke of Claremont and to the late Wilma Mae Miller Hoke. Avery was a member of First Baptist Church of Claremont and a graduate of Bunker Hill High School. He was employed with Claremont Cafe where he worked for over 33 years, and loved those who patronized the restaurant. Avery was a professional wrestler, enjoyed collecting baseball cards, spending time with his cat, Boots, and pulling for the Dallas Cowboys.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Larry Gene Hoke of Claremont; sisters, Teresa Simmons and husband, Keith, of Claremont, Tammy Lewis and husband, Scotty, of Claremont, Angie Aitken of Hickory; nieces and nephews, Brandon Simmons (Mandy), Bradley Simmons, Stacy Hoke, Meleah Lewis, Tyler Aitken, and Lexi Aitken; and great-nieces, Ava Simmons and Keira Simmons.

A service to celebrate Avery's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Claremont. The Rev. Dr. Dennis Richards will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Tyler Aitken, Brandon Simmons, Bradley Simmons, Zach Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, and Nick Papazekos.

The family requests that memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 489, Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
First Baptist Church of Claremont
NC
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Claremont
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am shocked and saddened to learn of Avery´s passing. He was always so kind. His holiday decorations brightened up the whole neighborhood.
Margaret Allen
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Moxley Family
December 28, 2021
Prayers and warm thoughts for the family!!! We so enjoyed meeting and talking to Avery at the Cafe !!!! He is missed!!
Joe Nash Duke Energy
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results