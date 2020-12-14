Barbara Propst BoydJanuary 10, 1942 - December 10, 2020Barbara Propst Boyd, 78, of Hillside Drive in Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Burke County, to the late John J. and Bertie Shuler Propst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.Survivors include one son, Bradley Boyd of Taylorsville; one daughter, Karen Boyd of Hickory; one sister, Kay Bolick of Conover; and a host of nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, there are no services planned at this time.Greer-McElveen Funeral Homeand Crematory