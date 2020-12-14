Menu
Barbara Propst Boyd
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Barbara Propst Boyd

January 10, 1942 - December 10, 2020

Barbara Propst Boyd, 78, of Hillside Drive in Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Burke County, to the late John J. and Bertie Shuler Propst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include one son, Bradley Boyd of Taylorsville; one daughter, Karen Boyd of Hickory; one sister, Kay Bolick of Conover; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, there are no services planned at this time.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home

and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bradley, so sorry to hear about your mom. From the stories you used to tell, she was one heck of a lady. You are in my thoughts.
Sylvia Whisenant
December 17, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort for Barbara's family during this difficult time. I remember her from many years ago. She worked with my grandmother in downtown Hickory. I always thought she was so nice.
Anne Gilbert Crump
December 14, 2020
