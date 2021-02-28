Barbara BrownOctober 17, 1943 - April 26, 2020Barbara Bearley Brown, 76, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.She was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Mifflin County, Pa., to the late Dewitt and Verna Rice Bearley. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden, enjoyed collecting shells at the beach from Oak Island to Fripp Island and antique shopping in Blowing Rock.She was preceded in death by her parents.Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 59 years, Tom Brown of the home; sons, Brian Brown and wife, Joni, of Maiden and Von Brown and wife, Kim, of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Jill Brown of Greenville; brother, Darwin Bearley of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Beau Brown, Will Brown and Katie Brown.A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.