Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Brown
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Barbara Brown

October 17, 1943 - April 26, 2020

Barbara Bearley Brown, 76, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

She was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Mifflin County, Pa., to the late Dewitt and Verna Rice Bearley. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden, enjoyed collecting shells at the beach from Oak Island to Fripp Island and antique shopping in Blowing Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 59 years, Tom Brown of the home; sons, Brian Brown and wife, Joni, of Maiden and Von Brown and wife, Kim, of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Jill Brown of Greenville; brother, Darwin Bearley of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Beau Brown, Will Brown and Katie Brown.

A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC
Mar
1
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.