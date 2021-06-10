Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields

June 22, 1928 - June 7, 2021

Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields, 92, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.

She was born June 22, 1928, to the late Robert and Lula Flynt, in Forsyth County.

Survivors include her children, John Fields and wife, Susan, of South Carolina, Keith Fields and wife, Libby, of Hildebran, Rosanne Fields of Charlotte, and Rick Fields and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dottie Lou Petree of Winston-Salem.

Barbara will lie in state Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Jun
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Condolences to the family of a remarkable lady. She will live forever in the memory of all whose lives she touched.
Fred Kennedy
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results