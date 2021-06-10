Barbara Ruth Flynt FieldsJune 22, 1928 - June 7, 2021Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields, 92, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.She was born June 22, 1928, to the late Robert and Lula Flynt, in Forsyth County.Survivors include her children, John Fields and wife, Susan, of South Carolina, Keith Fields and wife, Libby, of Hildebran, Rosanne Fields of Charlotte, and Rick Fields and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dottie Lou Petree of Winston-Salem.Barbara will lie in state Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home