Barbara Frances KornJune 15, 1966 - October 5, 2021Barbara Frances Korn, 55, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Atrium Health Lincoln.She was born June 15, 1966, in Catawba County, to the late Bobby Clarence Korn and Frances Shook Korn Langley.Barbara was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. She enjoyed visiting the beach, cooking and the entire dining experience, attending theatrical performances, and had a recent love for TikTok adventuring.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Howard Langley.Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Autney Ramseur of Maiden; brother, John Korn of Catawba; sister, Tina Miller and husband, Dennis, of Denver, N.C.; stepsisters, Louann Day and husband, Randy Stewert, of Conover and Carla Wimberley and husband, Mark, of Lincolnton; special sisters, Amanda Burke, Michelle Maskewit, and Regina Johnston; niece, Kayla Korn and Nicole Sigmon and husband, Zach; great-nephews, Jackson and Wyatt Sigmon; and fur dog, Cooper.A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Dr. Tim Jernigan and the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852.