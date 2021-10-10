Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Frances Korn
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
Barbara Frances Korn

June 15, 1966 - October 5, 2021

Barbara Frances Korn, 55, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Atrium Health Lincoln.

She was born June 15, 1966, in Catawba County, to the late Bobby Clarence Korn and Frances Shook Korn Langley.

Barbara was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. She enjoyed visiting the beach, cooking and the entire dining experience, attending theatrical performances, and had a recent love for TikTok adventuring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Howard Langley.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Autney Ramseur of Maiden; brother, John Korn of Catawba; sister, Tina Miller and husband, Dennis, of Denver, N.C.; stepsisters, Louann Day and husband, Randy Stewert, of Conover and Carla Wimberley and husband, Mark, of Lincolnton; special sisters, Amanda Burke, Michelle Maskewit, and Regina Johnston; niece, Kayla Korn and Nicole Sigmon and husband, Zach; great-nephews, Jackson and Wyatt Sigmon; and fur dog, Cooper.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Dr. Tim Jernigan and the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Woodlawn Baptist Church
440 7th St Place SW, Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm sorry for your loss and everyones loss.. We worked together a long time ago. She was a fun and sweet person. She'll be missed her contagious laugh, Her lovely smile and not to mention her inflections Willing to help you in a moments notice. God bless you all..
Robbin Sigmon
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results