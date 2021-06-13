Menu
Barbara Kay Rudisill Lucas
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
Barbara Kay Rudisill Lucas

July 11, 1945 - June 9, 2021

Barbara R. Lucas, 75, of Hickory, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, surrounded by family, after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Barbara was born July 11, 1945, to G. Miles and Marguerite Rudisill in Hickory.

After graduating from Hickory High School in 1963, she went on to earn her degree in elementary education at Lenoir-Rhyne College.

During her college years, Barbara met Woody Z. Lucas and they became inseparable. On March 23, 1967, they were married at their current house of worship, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. During their magnificent 54-year marriage they raised two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Erin.

Barbara was an educator by trade, but a dedicated mother, grandmother, and military wife at heart. After our Lord, family came first and was above all else to her, a value she instilled in all those around her. Her love and guidance were the center of the family and the hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and wife, Barbara also loved working on the family's genealogy. Thanks to her dedication to the craft, her family better understands their past and will have her legacy to share with the future.

Barbara joins her parents and her sister, Marie Sigmon, in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Woody; and her two daughters, Jennifer (John) and Erin (Oscar); and her three grandchildren, Sam, Ellie, and Luke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's name to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 286.

Services will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry to hear Of Barbara's passing. She was a fine woman, and fought a stronger battle. Woody ,and girls I know a part of you is gone. Just hold tight to all the wonderful memories. My thought and prayers are with all of you.
Geraldine Parnaude
Friend
June 14, 2021
