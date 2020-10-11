Barbara "Bob" Lynette Wilson HuffmanOctober 6, 1940 - October 9, 2020Barbara "Bob" Lynette Wilson Huffman, 80, of Catawba, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Atrium Health-Lincoln.Barbara was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late John Fred Wilson and Eulalia Mundy Wilson. She retired from Camp Dogwood after 26 years, working as a dietician. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Bailey; second husband, Fred Huffman; two sisters, Kathryn W. Setzer and Malinda Freeman; and four brothers, Billy, Harvey, Tommy, and Don Wilson.She is survived by son, William W. Bailey (Cynthia) of Apex; four grandchildren, Meredith Bailey and Mallory Bailey, both of Apex, Tyler Ray and Andrew Ray, both of Charlotte; three sisters, Joy T. Wilson of Catawba, Gay W. Goodson of Maiden, and Tanis W. Lanier (Reggie) of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba with Pastor John Love and the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. The family will speak to friends, following the service at the grave.Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church of Catawba.Burke Mortuary of Maiden