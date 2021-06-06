Menu
Barbara Ann Bumgarner Peeler
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Barbara Ann Bumgarner Peeler

December 11, 1942 - June 2, 2021

Barbara Ann Bumgarner Peeler, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born Dec. 11, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Norman Bumgarner Sr. and Carrie Lavetta Sheppard Bumgarner. She retired as a supervisor at Hickory Yarns.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Lee Peeler; and brother, Bill Bumgarner.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Jim Peeler and wife, Diana, Norman Peeler and wife, Teresa, and David Peeler; grandchildren, Carrie Eldreth and husband, Devin, Alex Peeler, Molly Peeler, and Abby Peeler; great-grandson, Arlo Eldreth; and her granddog, Suzie.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Drum Funeral Home in Hickory. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
