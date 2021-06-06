Barbara Ann Bumgarner PeelerDecember 11, 1942 - June 2, 2021Barbara Ann Bumgarner Peeler, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Dec. 11, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Norman Bumgarner Sr. and Carrie Lavetta Sheppard Bumgarner. She retired as a supervisor at Hickory Yarns.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Lee Peeler; and brother, Bill Bumgarner.Barbara is survived by her sons, Jim Peeler and wife, Diana, Norman Peeler and wife, Teresa, and David Peeler; grandchildren, Carrie Eldreth and husband, Devin, Alex Peeler, Molly Peeler, and Abby Peeler; great-grandson, Arlo Eldreth; and her granddog, Suzie.The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Drum Funeral Home in Hickory. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home - Hickory