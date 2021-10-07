Barbara "Joann" Humphries Rambeau
March 3, 1938 - September 29, 2021
Barbara "Joann" Humphries Rambeau, 83, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Born March 3, 1938, in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late James Odell Humphries and Una Elizabeth "Bibby" Davis Humphries.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Rambeau Rosson and husband, Joel, of Hickory; granddaughter, Elizabeth LeeAnn Rosson Rodriguez and husband, Steven, of Morgan Hill, Calif.; and brother, Wade Humphries of Shelby.
Joann was a decades-long member of Huntington Hills Church of God, now Lifepoint Church. Her love and passion for her church family was second only to the love, fierce protection and adoration she had for her family. During a lifetime of dedication, she was active in the Women's Ministries, a Sunday school teacher and avid student of the Bible. Throughout her Christian life, she carried a great passion in her heart and actions that children and local members of the community never be hungry. As her many friends aged and could no longer leave their homes or required skilled care, she loved making and delivering gift baskets of their favorite things, and food, in hopes of lifting their spirits and simply letting them know they were loved and cared for.
If there was a need, she was always ready and willing to step in and help. Her true joy in life along with her family was to work, help others and serve her Lord and Savior. She loved to work and stay active. After retiring, she continued to work for many years at Jitterbugs Consignment Shop. She loved "her customers" and even more loved watching "her babies" grow up over the years as they visited with her at the shop.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with Pastor Kevin Mace officiating.
In Ms. Rambeau's honor and to carry on her work, Lifepoint Church has newly established the Joann Rambeau Food Pantry. The pantry will support anyone in need in our community and will continue to support her cherished backpack ministry to insure children are nourished and have food when they are not in school or whatever the need may be.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly cherished for the Joann Rambeau Food Pantry c/o Lifepoint Church at www.lifepointhickory.com/give-online
or at Lifepoint Church — Joann Rambeau Food Pantry, 2123 5th St.NE, Hickory, NC 28601.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
