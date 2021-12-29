Barbara Ann Cook SainMay 31, 1944 - December 28, 2021Barbara Ann Cook Sain, 77, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.Born in Cleveland County, May 31, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ed Thomas and Edith Porter Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie "J.D." Sain; son, Barry Sain; and two sisters, Mary Bolick and Pam Boughman.She is survived by her daughters, Gwen Burleson and husband, Robert of Lenior, and Jan Shook of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Sain of Shelby; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bud Cook of Granite Falls.A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The Revs. Rick Bowman and Ronnie Turner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.Hickory Funeral Home