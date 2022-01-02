Menu
Barbara Jeanette Whitener
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Barbara Jeanette Whitener

March 11, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Barbara Jeanette Whitener, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.

Born March 11, 1935, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Ervin Hefner and Tressie Sigmon Hefner. She was a graduate of Oxford High School in Claremont and Clevenger's Business School in Hickory, where she received her associate's degree in Business. Barbara worked at several local businesses and retired after working 17 years at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Her greatest joy was that of being a mother and homemaker and later in life, a grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William R. Whitener; brothers, Melvin and Carl Hefner; and sisters, Aileen Jones and Geneva Lineberger.

Survivors include her daughters, Kim Whitener of Newton, and Terra Butler and husband, Brett of Newton; son, Brent Whitener and wife, Tracy of Troutman; grandchildren, Alex and Morgan Butler and Sara Whitener; and numerous other family members.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Sherfey officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Radio Fund, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Jan
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
