Barry Lee Bruce
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Barry Lee Bruce

May 10, 1963 - June 1, 2021

Barry Lee Bruce, 58, of Hickory, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, unexpectedly.

Born Friday, May 10, 1963, he was the son of James Larry Bruce and Carol Joan Pennell.

Those surviving Barry Bruce are his son, Travis Lee Bruce of Polkville; grandson, Eli Bruce of Lawndale; daughter-in-law, Samantha Akerman; two sisters, Anita and Alan Herbert of Elk Park, and Tammy Bruce Greene of Stony Point; mom, Carol Pennell of Bethlehem; three brothers, Randy and Kathy Bowers of Bethlehem, Henry Bruce of Stony Point, and Kevin and Barbara Frye of Hickory; and two nieces, Haylee and Addison Herbert of Elk Park.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Larry Bruce; and granddaughter, Bailee Sue Elizabeth Bruce.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a receiving of friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Jenkins Funeral Home Celebration Center.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Jun
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we'll miss you my friend!!!!
Joe Craig
Friend
June 9, 2021
I had the privilege of hiring Barry at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro NC. Barry was a model employee and driver. He was a friend to everyone he came in contact with and will truly be missed. Thanks Barry for making life better for me and many others. Rest In Peace and may your family have comfort during this time. See you soon , Joe.
Joe Blackburn
Work
June 4, 2021
