Barry Lee BruceMay 10, 1963 - June 1, 2021Barry Lee Bruce, 58, of Hickory, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, unexpectedly.Born Friday, May 10, 1963, he was the son of James Larry Bruce and Carol Joan Pennell.Those surviving Barry Bruce are his son, Travis Lee Bruce of Polkville; grandson, Eli Bruce of Lawndale; daughter-in-law, Samantha Akerman; two sisters, Anita and Alan Herbert of Elk Park, and Tammy Bruce Greene of Stony Point; mom, Carol Pennell of Bethlehem; three brothers, Randy and Kathy Bowers of Bethlehem, Henry Bruce of Stony Point, and Kevin and Barbara Frye of Hickory; and two nieces, Haylee and Addison Herbert of Elk Park.He was preceded in death by his father, James Larry Bruce; and granddaughter, Bailee Sue Elizabeth Bruce.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a receiving of friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Jenkins Funeral Home Celebration Center.