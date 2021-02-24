Beatrice Bradshaw SpencerMay 3, 1926 - February 21, 2021Beatrice Bradshaw Spencer, 94, of Bethlehem, NC, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Hickory Village Nursing Home after a short period of declining health.She was born in Rockingham, NC on May 3, 1926, to the late Reuben and Mary Powell Bradshaw. She was married to Sam J. Spencer for 66 years. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Sam J. Spencer, three sisters Mulvenia Pence, Ruby Turner, and Hazel Gaskins and two brothers, Timothy Bradshaw, and Curtis Bradshaw. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Dudley Shoals, NC.Beatrice was a lifelong employee in the textile and hosiery industry. Along with her husband Sam, they were also avid square dancers and enjoyed dancing for several square dance clubs. They also enjoyed gardening and always had one of the biggest gardens around. If you had a plant that was in need of that special green thumb touch Beatrice had that touch. Being a hard worker as she was led to a life full of experiences.Those left to cherish her memories are two sons, Dennis Spencer and wife, Kay, of Hickory, NC, Lindsey Spencer and wife Betty of Dundalk, Md, and one daughter Tammy Spencer and husband Daryl, of Claremont, three grandchildren, Jennifer Greene of Mt. Holly, NC, Sara Boggs of Gastonia, NC and Corey Spencer of Bel Air, Md and nine great grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 2PM, at Hickory Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Gaylord and Rev. Eric Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 at Hickory Funeral Home prior to the service.Memorial gifts may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.Hickory Funeral Home