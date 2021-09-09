Belinda Abernathy ArruzaJanuary 10, 1957 - September 7, 2021Belinda Abernathy Arruza, 64, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Newton.Born Jan. 10, 1957, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Johnnie Farrell and Barbara Rozelle Huffman Abernathy. She loved her family, the beach, chocolate and Bruce Springsteen. Belinda was a 1975 graduate of Maiden High School and a member of Cornerstone Church in Maiden.Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Johnnie and Rozelle Abernathy of Maiden; daughter, Lauren Arruza and Axton Nichols of Austin, Texas; son, Adrian Arruza and wife, Autumn of Newton; "Bebe" to grandkids, Aven and Aniston Arruza; sisters, Lydia Martin and husband, Bobby of Maiden, and Pam Freeman and husband, Scott of Newton; brother, Rocky Abernathy of Maiden; niece, Carly Koenig and family; nephew, Patrick Hood; granddog, Maxi; grandcat, Ruby; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Special thanks to all the staff of Carolina Caring especially Kim, Amy and Karen. Also, thanks to neighbors Jim and Chris Stone.Private services will be held. The family will gather at the home of Belinda's parents for visitors.Burke Mortuary of Maiden