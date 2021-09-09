Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Belinda Abernathy Arruza
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Maiden High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Belinda Abernathy Arruza

January 10, 1957 - September 7, 2021

Belinda Abernathy Arruza, 64, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Newton.

Born Jan. 10, 1957, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Johnnie Farrell and Barbara Rozelle Huffman Abernathy. She loved her family, the beach, chocolate and Bruce Springsteen. Belinda was a 1975 graduate of Maiden High School and a member of Cornerstone Church in Maiden.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Johnnie and Rozelle Abernathy of Maiden; daughter, Lauren Arruza and Axton Nichols of Austin, Texas; son, Adrian Arruza and wife, Autumn of Newton; "Bebe" to grandkids, Aven and Aniston Arruza; sisters, Lydia Martin and husband, Bobby of Maiden, and Pam Freeman and husband, Scott of Newton; brother, Rocky Abernathy of Maiden; niece, Carly Koenig and family; nephew, Patrick Hood; granddog, Maxi; grandcat, Ruby; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Special thanks to all the staff of Carolina Caring especially Kim, Amy and Karen. Also, thanks to neighbors Jim and Chris Stone.

Private services will be held. The family will gather at the home of Belinda's parents for visitors.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my love and prayers, Ginger
Ginger BIGGERSTAFF
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results