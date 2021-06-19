Benjamin Aaron PunchJune 28, 1968 - June 17, 2021Benjamin Aaron Punch, 52, of Flay Rd., in Cherryville, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.A private memorial service will be held.Benjamin was born June 28, 1968, in Catawba County, to Darvin Earl Punch and the late Judith Abernethy Punch. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, David Irby Jr. He graduated from Appalachian State in 1991, and then worked at Corning for 28 years.He is survived by his wife, Dawn Hoyle Punch of the home; father, Darvin Punch, and wife, Arlene, of Catawba; sister-in-law, Theresa Irby, and husband, David, of Lincolnton; niece, Jennifer Hilburn, and husband ,Chad, of Charlotte; great-niece, Caya; and great-nephew, Cameron Hilburn.Memorials may be made to the Appalachian Alumni Association, McKinney Alumni Center, ASU Box 32015, Boone, NC 28608.Warlick Funeral Home