Bernice Peters WhiteJanuary 22, 1928 - June 27, 2021Bernice Peters White passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Lenoir.She was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Pittsburg, Kan., the daughter of the late Fred William and Altha Lynch Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene White; son, Mark White; and sister, Betty Welch of Joplin, Mo.Mrs. White was a member of New Hope Moravian Church in Newton and was retired from Belk.She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Justice and husband, Randy of Connelly Springs; son, Roger White of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., in Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Betty Helms officiating and will be lived streamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Moravian Church, 2897 Sandy Ford Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Caldwell County Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.