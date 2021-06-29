Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice Peters White
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Bernice Peters White

January 22, 1928 - June 27, 2021

Bernice Peters White passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Lenoir.

She was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Pittsburg, Kan., the daughter of the late Fred William and Altha Lynch Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene White; son, Mark White; and sister, Betty Welch of Joplin, Mo.

Mrs. White was a member of New Hope Moravian Church in Newton and was retired from Belk.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Justice and husband, Randy of Connelly Springs; son, Roger White of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., in Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Betty Helms officiating and will be lived streamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Moravian Church, 2897 Sandy Ford Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Caldwell County Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.