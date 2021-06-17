Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Fortner Adkins
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Betty Fortner Adkins

May 13, 1938 - June 15, 2021

Mrs. Betty Fortner Adkins, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Betty was born May 13, 1938, in Mitchell County, to the late John Fortner and Ethel McCurry Fortner. She was a member of Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church and was previously employed in sales with Belk Department Stores.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Adkins; son, the Rev. Charles Terrance Adkins; and siblings, Beryl, Doe, Ralph, Dickie, Carolyn and Dennie.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan A. Hoyle; siblings, Grace Robinson and John Fortner Jr.; daughter-in-law, Junine Adkins; grandchildren, Jeremy Adkins and wife, Kim, Daniel Adkins and wife, Amanda, and Sarah Lail and husband, Kyle; great-grandchildren, David Adkins and wife, McKenzie, Joshua Adkins, Gracie Adkins, Abbie Steele, Brayden Lail, Leighton Lail, and Maggie Adkins; and one great-great-gradnchild, Rylan Adkins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jimmy Church and Rick Hildebran officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry to hear, we send our deepest sympathy and prayers for family. What a dear sweet lady that will be missed.
Keith & Rosa Lynn Padgett
Friend
June 18, 2021
To all of Betty´s family!! I am so sorry to hear of Betty´s passing! She was a wonderful person, and I know she will be missed by many! All of you will be in my prayers!!
Jenoise Harrid
Friend
June 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss of that fine lady; she was always a joy to be around.
Suzy Bernard
Acquaintance
June 17, 2021
Condolences to the many family and friends of this precious lady. She was a neighbor for many years and aunt to my friend Brenda. We lived at her house during summers. Miss Betty will be missed by so many. Such a dear woman. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Love you guys.
Lorri Cook. Taylor
Neighbor
June 17, 2021
Condolences to the many family and friends of this precious lady. She was a neighbor for many years and aunt to my friend Brenda. We lived at her house during summers. Miss Betty will be missed by so many. Such a dear woman. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Love you guys.
Lorri Cook. Taylor
Neighbor
June 17, 2021
Jimjim and family send their heartfelt condolences. She was a good woman & we loved her dearly.
James Ray
Family
June 17, 2021
Betty was a beautiful person inside and out. She always made us feel loved and always made us feel welcome. She has a beautiful laugh as well! I am blessed for knowing her!
Nathan and Jeanette Childers
Family Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results