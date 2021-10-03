Betty Pauline Kerley Couch



December 28, 1934 - October 1, 2021



Mrs. Betty Pauline Kerley Couch, 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home.



She was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Leonard Kerley and Bertha Lail Kerley. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Conover and she loved to travel, embroider and work in her flowers. She was a big animal lover, of all kinds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Hefner; son, Jeffery Alan Hefner Sr.; brothers, Leonard Kerley, Cecil Kerley, George Kerley; sisters, Robena Miser and Josephine Rowe.



She is survived by her husband, Linville Couch; daughter, Anita Huffman and husband, Bill of Conover; grandson, Jeffrey Hefner Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Newton; granddaughters, Crystal Hefner and partner, Shannon Grindstaff of Conover and Laura Hefner of Conover; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hefner, Levi Hefner and J.T. Igims; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Hefner.



The funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Conover with the Rev. John Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.



Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.