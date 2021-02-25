Menu
Betty Drum
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Betty Drum

April 24, 1934 - February 20, 2021

Betty Eugene Drum, 86, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels, in Newton.

She was born April 24, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Lock Gentry Drum and Mettie Pearl Drum. Betty was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. She enjoyed reading, solving word puzzles, watching Game Channel TV, attending Balls Creek Campground and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Drum, Lowell Drum, Cletus Drum and Marvin Drum; sisters, Louise Caldwell, Nellie Drum, Bertie Caldwell, Pearl Hicks, Natine Lineberger, Violet Cornelius and Jewel Austin.

Those left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and –nephews; and great-great-nieces and –nephews.

A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden. The Rev. Rick Haug will officiate. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd, Maiden, NC 28650, Maiden, NC
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd, Maiden, NC 28650, Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
