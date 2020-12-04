Betty Gantt TroutmanFebruary 13, 1927 - December 1, 2020Betty Gantt Troutman, 93, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Born Feb. 13, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the later Henry Clay Gantt and Lillie Elizabeth Combs Gantt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Troutman; brother, Jack Gantt; sister, Nancy Killian; and brother-in-law, Joe Killian.Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities, including the Women's Circle Group. She enjoyed working both crosswords and word search puzzles, as well as working in her yard. Her main enjoyment was spending time with and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various activities.She is survived by her children, Patricia Joyce and husband, Archer, of Greensboro, Mike Troutman and fiancée, Patty Herman, of Hickory; grandchildren, Van Jurney and wife, Jenny, of Granite Falls and Bo Jurney and wife, Heather, of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, McKinzie Jurney, Eric Jurney, Peyton Jurney, Katherine Jurney and Will Jurney; a sister-in-law, Pat Gantt of Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at Iredell Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl officiating. Masks will be required at the service.Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603.