Betty Jo White Gragg
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Betty Jo White Gragg

December 11, 1949 - March 28, 2021

Betty Jo White Gragg, 71, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring (Hospice).

Born Dec. 11, 1949, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Betty Bolick White and the late Joe Boyd White Sr.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard F. Gragg; two sons, Chad Gragg, Rick Gragg and wife, Ashley; two grandchildren, Corey and Lexi Gragg; five siblings, Joe White Jr. and wife, Becky, Kathy Armstrong, Susan Marsnick and husband, Stan, David White and wife, Leigh, Jeff White and wife, Tracey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Betty Jo's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Dr. Dale Watts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the lower building at the funeral home. Masks will be required at all times during the service and receiving.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Fresenius Kidney Care Hickory, 1899 Tate Blvd., SE, Ste. 2102, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial Gathering
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so glad that we were able to see Richard and Betty Jo in Taylorsville with Chad and his daughter .We were able to eat a meal with them and enjoy the time we spent with them.We are so sorry for the loss of someone who had so much love for her family and many friends. SPECIAL THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO RICK AND YOUR FAMILY AND CHAD AND YOUR FAMILY
JERRY AND KATHY LEONARD
May 10, 2021
We are sincerely sorry for your loss! God give you peace and acceptance.
Charles and Nina
March 31, 2021
Betty and Richard were my neighbors years ago, and I would baby sit Ricky. Very sweet family. To all of Betty jo’s family we are so sorry, our prayers are with you. Love, Elizabeth and Brantley Long
Elizabeth Long
Friend
March 31, 2021
We shared many fun times and dinners together with Richard and Betty Jo. Betty Jo you will be missed
susan and Jim jones
Friend
March 31, 2021
Susan and Jim Jones
March 31, 2021
