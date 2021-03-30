Betty Jo White GraggDecember 11, 1949 - March 28, 2021Betty Jo White Gragg, 71, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring (Hospice).Born Dec. 11, 1949, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Betty Bolick White and the late Joe Boyd White Sr.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard F. Gragg; two sons, Chad Gragg, Rick Gragg and wife, Ashley; two grandchildren, Corey and Lexi Gragg; five siblings, Joe White Jr. and wife, Becky, Kathy Armstrong, Susan Marsnick and husband, Stan, David White and wife, Leigh, Jeff White and wife, Tracey; and numerous nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Betty Jo's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Dr. Dale Watts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the lower building at the funeral home. Masks will be required at all times during the service and receiving.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Fresenius Kidney Care Hickory, 1899 Tate Blvd., SE, Ste. 2102, Hickory, NC 28602.