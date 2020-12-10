Betty H. HooksNovember 26, 1928 - December 7, 2020On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Betty Hall Hooks, 92, passed away peacefully, following a period of declining health at Trinity Ridge, to which she had moved this year from Fayetteville.Betty was born in Macon, Ga., and was a longtime employee of North Carolina Natural Gas in Fayetteville, where she raised her family, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.She was preceded in death by her parents L.I. Hall and Eunice Brantley Hall.Betty is survived by her son, Robert I. Hooks and wife, Erin C. Hooks, of Hickory; son, E. Randolph Hooks of Chase City, Va.; and grandchildren, U.S. Army Capt. Christopher I. Hooks (deployed) and Colleen E. Hooks of Hickory.A private family service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exploring Joara Foundation, P.O. Box 296, Morganton, NC 28680 or to The Prestwould Foundation, P.O. Box 872, Clarksville, VA 23927.