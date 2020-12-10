Menu
Betty H. Hooks
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Betty H. Hooks

November 26, 1928 - December 7, 2020

On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Betty Hall Hooks, 92, passed away peacefully, following a period of declining health at Trinity Ridge, to which she had moved this year from Fayetteville.

Betty was born in Macon, Ga., and was a longtime employee of North Carolina Natural Gas in Fayetteville, where she raised her family, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents L.I. Hall and Eunice Brantley Hall.

Betty is survived by her son, Robert I. Hooks and wife, Erin C. Hooks, of Hickory; son, E. Randolph Hooks of Chase City, Va.; and grandchildren, U.S. Army Capt. Christopher I. Hooks (deployed) and Colleen E. Hooks of Hickory.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exploring Joara Foundation, P.O. Box 296, Morganton, NC 28680 or to The Prestwould Foundation, P.O. Box 872, Clarksville, VA 23927.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of your Mother and Grandmother Betty. Love The Cluskeys
The Cluskeys
December 10, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking care of Betty this past year. She talked a lot with me about her life and her family whom she loved dearly. She had a clever and witty sense of humor and a warm and caring heart. I will miss her a lot! Condolences to her family.
Saundra Waycaster
December 10, 2020
