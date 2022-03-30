Betty Furr Hunsucker
October 22, 1926 - March 28, 2022
Betty Furr Hunsucker, 95, of Maiden, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Betty was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Marshall Bryan Furr and Mabel Zenobia Rowland.
After graduating from Newton High School, Betty attended business school in Newton before pursuing a decades-long career as a bookkeeper. For 30 years, she worked for Arndt & Herman Lumber Company in Conover under Sonny Herman, her boss and longtime friend. Later, she moved on to Kaiser Kuhn Lighting Company in Maiden, where she was known for her southern charm with the customers and her way with numbers — she could always catch an accounting mistake.
As a longtime member of Memorial Reformed Church, Betty served in many capacities. She was a Sunday school teacher, Circle Leader, and the church treasurer for more than 60 years. In her younger days, she directed the children's Christmas pageant. And all through the years, she could be found in her usual seat, singing hymns in her unmistakable soprano. It was important to Betty to share her faith with her children, making church attendance a routine in their lives. From the small, tight-knit congregation, she gathered a circle of friends who would love and support her for many years.
Betty never met a stranger. She would talk to anyone she encountered. Among family and friends, she will be remembered for her long, colorful stories and her seasoned repertoire of corny jokes. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's caregivers over these last years who have tended to her every need, Joann Appling, Debra Avery, and Peach Singer, you are angels.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bobby K. Furr and M.B. Furr; and her former husband, George E. Hunsucker Jr.
She is survived by her cherished family, son, Bruce Hunsucker; daughter, Gina Martin (Roger); grandchildren, Heather Carroll (Lance), Daniel Hunsucker (Audriana), Hannah Martin and Patrick Martin; and great-granddaughter, Julia Eve Carroll.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 1, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel Maiden, 1101 East Maiden Rd. in Maiden, with the Rev. Ronnie W. Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park, 3060 U.S. Hwy 70 SE in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in memory of Betty Hunsucker to Memorial Reformed Church, 201 E. Main St., Maiden, NC 28650; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or to the charity of one's choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2022.