Betty Martin IsenbergJune 6, 1930 - September 23, 2021Betty Martin Isenberg, 91, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.Born in Carter County, Tenn., June 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Reed Isenberg; and three sisters.She is survived by her son, Michael Isenberg and wife, Carol of Southport; granddaughters, Stacy Isenberg Wallace and husband, Princeton of Oak Island, and Alicia Nicole Isenberg of Greensboro; and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Isenberg is also survived by three close friends, whom she loved and spent time with, Joyce Fekete, Vickie Rudisill and Shelby Abernathy.She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m., in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Andrew Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, in Oakwood cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home