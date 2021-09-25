Menu
Betty Martin Isenberg
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Betty Martin Isenberg

June 6, 1930 - September 23, 2021

Betty Martin Isenberg, 91, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Born in Carter County, Tenn., June 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Reed Isenberg; and three sisters.

She is survived by her son, Michael Isenberg and wife, Carol of Southport; granddaughters, Stacy Isenberg Wallace and husband, Princeton of Oak Island, and Alicia Nicole Isenberg of Greensboro; and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Isenberg is also survived by three close friends, whom she loved and spent time with, Joyce Fekete, Vickie Rudisill and Shelby Abernathy.

She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m., in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Andrew Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, in Oakwood cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
4:30p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Sep
25
Graveside service
5:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
