Betty Jo Eckard ClarkDecember 25, 1927 - September 27, 2020Betty Jo Eckard Clark, 92, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her residence.Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Nora Ellen Hefner Holland.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Clark; and three children, Kay Clark Rudisill, Steven Carroll Clark, and George Daniel Clark.Survivors include her son, Mark Clark of Hickory; brother, Carroll Holland of Hickory; sister, Francis Clark of Virginia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Duke officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sipe's Orchard Home of Conover.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations