Betty Jo Starr Lockman

June 29, 1929 - December 4, 2020

Betty Jo Starr Lockman, 91, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.

Born in Catawba County, June 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Louise McRary Starr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Billie Starr and Peg Bumgardner; and brothers, Jack Starr and Claude "Bus" Starr.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She was member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Melvin Lockman of the home; sons, Dwayne Lockman and wife, Debbie, of Hickory and Darrell Lockman; granddaughter, Casey Blackwell of Newton; grandson, Christopher Lockman of Hickory; and great-granddaughters, Juliana Blackwell of Greensboro and Paris White of Newton.

She will lie-in-state Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Elijah London officiating. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
