Betty Ruth LynchJuly 27, 1933 - June 2, 2021Betty Ruth Lynch, 87, of Newton, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 27, 1933, she was the daughter of L. Claude and Arabelle Travis. Betty loved cooking, gardening and family gatherings.She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Reid Lynch; daughter, Rita Lynch Bumgarner and husband, Wayne, of Apex; son, Rick Dean Lynch and wife, Patricia, of Newton; three grandchildren, Andrea Hollar, Leslie Heath, Brandon Lynch; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan Hollar, Levi Hollar, Lillian Heath and Jackson Heath.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Stine.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. J. George Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.