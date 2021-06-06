Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Ruth Lynch
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Betty Ruth Lynch

July 27, 1933 - June 2, 2021

Betty Ruth Lynch, 87, of Newton, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 27, 1933, she was the daughter of L. Claude and Arabelle Travis. Betty loved cooking, gardening and family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Reid Lynch; daughter, Rita Lynch Bumgarner and husband, Wayne, of Apex; son, Rick Dean Lynch and wife, Patricia, of Newton; three grandchildren, Andrea Hollar, Leslie Heath, Brandon Lynch; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan Hollar, Levi Hollar, Lillian Heath and Jackson Heath.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Stine.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. J. George Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
NC
Jun
7
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mother! My family at one time attended Grace Lutheran with your parents. Sympathy to the Lynch family from Judy, Leslie Hilderbran and Lori Clark.
Judy Sigmon Hilderbran
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results