Betty Pik-Yuk Ho Flack
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Betty Pik-Yuk Ho Flack

December 4, 1960 - October 29, 2020

Betty Pik-Yuk Ho Flack, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Hong Kong, to the late Yat Fung Ho and Fung Sin Cheung Ho. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Flack; and her son, Benton M. Flack.

She is survived by brothers, Ho Ming Sang "Simon" and fiancée, Athena of Hong Kong, Ho Kin Sang and wife, Ho Law Maybo, of Hong Kong, Ho Kwan Sang and wife, Ho Candy, of Hong Kong; three nephews, Ho Chi Lun, Ho Chi Ho, Ho Francisco; niece, Ho Wing Kiu; sister-in-law, Betty Harrill and husband, Johnny; cousin, Beverly Edwards and husband, Jim; special friends, Carol Bowman and husband, Roger; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Corinth Reform Church with Pastor Lori Blocker officiating.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the members of Corinth Church, the staff of Carolina Caring, Carolina Oncology, and Home Instead.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Angels in Belmont, 6600 Wilkins Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Corinth Reform Church of Hickory, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Bass-Smith of Granite Falls

www.bass-smithfuneral home.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
