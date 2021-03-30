Betty Hoover ShellFebruary 21, 1937 - March 28, 2021Betty Hoover Shell, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.Mrs. Shell was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Catawba County.She was a kind, honest and loving lady that took care of her family.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike Shell of Hickory, and Kenny Shell of Morganton; daughter, Jennie Newton of Icard; and seven grandchildren.A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Duke officiating.