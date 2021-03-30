Menu
Betty Hoover Shell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Betty Hoover Shell

February 21, 1937 - March 28, 2021

Betty Hoover Shell, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Mrs. Shell was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Catawba County.

She was a kind, honest and loving lady that took care of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike Shell of Hickory, and Kenny Shell of Morganton; daughter, Jennie Newton of Icard; and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Duke officiating.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Even though I only knew her for a short time, I will always remember her kind smile and kind words. She will be dearly missed.

Love,
Beth Reeks-Lloyd, NCCP
Beth Reeks-Lloyd
Acquaintance
April 8, 2021
