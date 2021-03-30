Betty Hoover Shell
February 21, 1937 - March 28, 2021
Betty Hoover Shell, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Mrs. Shell was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Catawba County.
She was a kind, honest and loving lady that took care of her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike Shell of Hickory, and Kenny Shell of Morganton; daughter, Jennie Newton of Icard; and seven grandchildren.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Duke officiating.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.