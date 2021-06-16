Betty Jo Hilton ShookAugust 24, 1931 - June 11, 2021Betty Jo Hilton Shook, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Guy Hilton and Nora Huffman Hilton. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Levon Shook; son-in-law, James Edward Hobbs; and three siblings, T.A. Hilton, Cathene Hilton Arndt, and William Eugene Hilton.Betty attended Banoak High School where she played on the basketball team. After graduating, she worked in textiles as a seamstress where she was promoted to plant manager of Rex Knitting Mills, Inc. She was also a long-time paper carrier for the Hickory Daily Record. Betty enjoyed antiquing with her sister and tending her flowers. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.Survivors include her daughter, Scottie Hobbs; granddaughter, Angela Hood Fisher, and husband, Gerald, and their children, Gerald Jr., Benjamin, and William; granddaughter, Lauren Hood Sutton, and husband, Andrew, and their children, Lela and Nora; grandson, Andrew Hood; granddaughter, Lindsey Hood Roten, and husband, Steven, and their children, Chase and Easton; grandson, James Oliver Hobbs and his daughter, Aubree; two sisters, Helen Hilton Leatherman and Billie Hilton Benfield; one brother, Jimmie Ray Hilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to services.