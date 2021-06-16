Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jo Hilton Shook
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Betty Jo Hilton Shook

August 24, 1931 - June 11, 2021

Betty Jo Hilton Shook, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Guy Hilton and Nora Huffman Hilton. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Levon Shook; son-in-law, James Edward Hobbs; and three siblings, T.A. Hilton, Cathene Hilton Arndt, and William Eugene Hilton.

Betty attended Banoak High School where she played on the basketball team. After graduating, she worked in textiles as a seamstress where she was promoted to plant manager of Rex Knitting Mills, Inc. She was also a long-time paper carrier for the Hickory Daily Record. Betty enjoyed antiquing with her sister and tending her flowers. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Scottie Hobbs; granddaughter, Angela Hood Fisher, and husband, Gerald, and their children, Gerald Jr., Benjamin, and William; granddaughter, Lauren Hood Sutton, and husband, Andrew, and their children, Lela and Nora; grandson, Andrew Hood; granddaughter, Lindsey Hood Roten, and husband, Steven, and their children, Chase and Easton; grandson, James Oliver Hobbs and his daughter, Aubree; two sisters, Helen Hilton Leatherman and Billie Hilton Benfield; one brother, Jimmie Ray Hilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to services.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen V. England
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results